Opus sells Foxconn building for $13.7 million

Company using facility for training, experimental production

by

April 30, 2018, 12:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/opus-sells-foxconn-building-for-13-7-million/

The industrial building that Foxconn Technology Group is leasing as it works to establish assembly operations in Mount Pleasant has been sold to James Campbell Co. LLC, a Hawaii-based real estate firm, for nearly $13.7 million.

Dave DeGroot, Louis Woo and Jonathan Delagrave hold up a signed developers agreement

The nearly 156,000-square-foot facility at 13315 Globe Drive was built in 2016 by Minnesota-based The Opus Group. An affiliate of Opus, FM6 WI MP LLC, sold the property to James Campbell Co.

The property was assessed at nearly $9.7 million in 2017, although the lot was slightly smaller at 9.64 acres. It was expanded earlier this year to 10.7 acres, all of which were included in the sale.

Foxconn leased the facility last year to begin assembly and research operations before building its $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus a few miles to the south.

Company executives have said the facility will help with training employees and identifying new production to reduce costs. Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, said last fall there is no reason for the company to bring its business to the United States unless it does things “completely different” than it does in Asia.

