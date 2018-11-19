Olive Garden restaurant planned for White Stone Station in Menomonee Falls

Construction to begin next summer

by

November 19, 2018, 2:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/olive-garden-restaurant-planned-for-white-stone-station-in-menomonee-falls/

An Olive Garden restaurant will be built in the White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Cobalt Partners announced today.

Rendering of the Olive Garden restaurant planned at White Stone Station.

The new, 7,800-square-foot Olive Garden building will be built along I-41 northwest of the Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health facility at White Stone Station.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and be complete six months later.

Olive Garden already has a location five miles east of White Stone Station at 8531 W. Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. In 2013, plans were announced for an Olive Garden restaurant in Germantown, but those plans fell through.

Cobalt Partners said it expects to announce one to two additional restaurant concepts by early January for construction next summer as the final phase of White Stone Station.

Aerial photo of the White Stone Station development along I-41 in Menomonee Falls.

“We are excited to announce, for the final phase of our mixed-used development, tenants that have been thoughtfully selected for the excitement and synergy they will bring to the overall development,” said Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners. “The strong marketplace demand validates the suburban, mixed-use development model.”

White Stone Station is a 60-acre complex along I-41 in Menomonee Falls and includes Costco, TJ Maxx, other retailers, a Home2Suites by Hilton hotel, a Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health sports medicine and fitness facility, and 318 apartments.

An Olive Garden restaurant will be built in the White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Cobalt Partners announced today.

Rendering of the Olive Garden restaurant planned at White Stone Station.

The new, 7,800-square-foot Olive Garden building will be built along I-41 northwest of the Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health facility at White Stone Station.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and be complete six months later.

Olive Garden already has a location five miles east of White Stone Station at 8531 W. Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. In 2013, plans were announced for an Olive Garden restaurant in Germantown, but those plans fell through.

Cobalt Partners said it expects to announce one to two additional restaurant concepts by early January for construction next summer as the final phase of White Stone Station.

Aerial photo of the White Stone Station development along I-41 in Menomonee Falls.

“We are excited to announce, for the final phase of our mixed-used development, tenants that have been thoughtfully selected for the excitement and synergy they will bring to the overall development,” said Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners. “The strong marketplace demand validates the suburban, mixed-use development model.”

White Stone Station is a 60-acre complex along I-41 in Menomonee Falls and includes Costco, TJ Maxx, other retailers, a Home2Suites by Hilton hotel, a Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health sports medicine and fitness facility, and 318 apartments.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Was your election anxiety worth it?
Was your election anxiety worth it?

An advisor can help with the anxiety of looking into the unknown

by Dave Spano

Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level
Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level

Small business growth while maintaining product quality

by Rich Rovito

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works - Racine
Reefpoint Brew House

12/05/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Paranet Member Leadership Day
Westmoor Country Club

12/06/20188:00 am-3:00 pm

Governor's Small Business Summit
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

12/11/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am