Olive Garden restaurant planned for White Stone Station in Menomonee Falls

An Olive Garden restaurant will be built in the White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Cobalt Partners announced today.

The new, 7,800-square-foot Olive Garden building will be built along I-41 northwest of the Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health facility at White Stone Station.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and be complete six months later.

Olive Garden already has a location five miles east of White Stone Station at 8531 W. Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. In 2013, plans were announced for an Olive Garden restaurant in Germantown, but those plans fell through.

Cobalt Partners said it expects to announce one to two additional restaurant concepts by early January for construction next summer as the final phase of White Stone Station.

“We are excited to announce, for the final phase of our mixed-used development, tenants that have been thoughtfully selected for the excitement and synergy they will bring to the overall development,” said Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners. “The strong marketplace demand validates the suburban, mixed-use development model.”

White Stone Station is a 60-acre complex along I-41 in Menomonee Falls and includes Costco, TJ Maxx, other retailers, a Home2Suites by Hilton hotel, a Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health sports medicine and fitness facility, and 318 apartments.