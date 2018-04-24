Old Navy to open store in Waukesha

Gap Inc. planning to open 60 Old Navy stores in North America

April 24, 2018, 1:41 PM

Old Navy is planning to open a store at The Shoppes at Fox River in Waukesha as part of the company’s nationwide plan to open 60 new stores.

The 12,500-square-foot store will open in July.

While many brick-and-mortar retailers have taken a hit, discount retailers, such as Old Navy, have continued to perform well.

Old Navy has been a consistent bright spot for San Francisco-based Gap Inc. whose brands also include the namesake stores and website and Banana Republic. Old Navy same-store sales rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter.

“We are fueling all the ways our customers want to engage with us, starting with providing greater access to our brand through new store openings and remodeling hundreds of locations to underscore the fun, fashion and value for the whole family that only Old Navy can offer,” said Sonia Syngal, president and CEO of Old Navy.

Old Navy’s real estate strategy is continuing to expand the brand into non-traditional retail locations like discount, urban and outlet centers.

In addition to opening stores this year, Old Navy is remodeling approximately 150 stores.

Old Navy already has locations at Southridge Mall in Greendale, The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

 

