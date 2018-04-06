Ogden purchases Water Street site for multi-family development

Located across from Wangard Partners planned condominiums

April 06, 2018

Milwaukee real estate company Ogden Multifamily Partners LLC is planning a multi-family housing development on North Water Street across the street from Wangard Partners planned condominiums.

Ogden Multifamily Partners LLC purchased a 1 acre site from Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. for $525,000 at 1668 N. Water St., according to real estate records.

Jason Pietsch, firm principal did not want to comment on the purchase, but said multi-family would be built on the site.

“Apartments, condos, we haven’t decided,” Pietsch said.

The property is located north of Mandel Group’s North End Apartments and The Rhythm, 1632 N. Water St., which were developed by New Land Enterprises.

Wangard Partners are planning a four-story condominium development at 1693 & 1701-1729 N. Water St.

 

Comments

  1. Keith Prochnow says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Does this mean that ugly billboard will come down?

