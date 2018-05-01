Office, retail planned for vacant site along Port Washington Road in Glendale

Property formerly housed four under-utilized office buildings

by

May 01, 2018, 12:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/office-retail-planned-for-vacant-site-along-port-washington-road-in-glendale/

For nearly 45 years, four office buildings lined North Port Washington Road, forming a small semi-circle, just east of Interstate 43 in Glendale.

The office buildings have been demolished and will be replaced with new office or retail.

In 2016, the underutilized buildings at 6270, 6290, 6300 and 6310 N. Port Washington Road, were sold in an auction to Thomas Schafer, owner of Bayside Development, who demolished them.

Schafer is now asking the city to rezone the 1.7-acre site so he can redevelop it for office and retail use.

The property is located a few blocks north of Bayshore Town Center. At the time of the auction, the buildings were partially leased and were being marketed for future development that could include office, medical or retail or redevelopment for multi-family residential.

“Specific users at this point are not finalized, but the developer is in discussions with several potential uses,” according to plans submitted to the city.

A site plan will be submitted at a later date. Schafer could not immediately be reached for comment.

For nearly 45 years, four office buildings lined North Port Washington Road, forming a small semi-circle, just east of Interstate 43 in Glendale.

The office buildings have been demolished and will be replaced with new office or retail.

In 2016, the underutilized buildings at 6270, 6290, 6300 and 6310 N. Port Washington Road, were sold in an auction to Thomas Schafer, owner of Bayside Development, who demolished them.

Schafer is now asking the city to rezone the 1.7-acre site so he can redevelop it for office and retail use.

The property is located a few blocks north of Bayshore Town Center. At the time of the auction, the buildings were partially leased and were being marketed for future development that could include office, medical or retail or redevelopment for multi-family residential.

“Specific users at this point are not finalized, but the developer is in discussions with several potential uses,” according to plans submitted to the city.

A site plan will be submitted at a later date. Schafer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm