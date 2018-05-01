Office, retail planned for vacant site along Port Washington Road in Glendale

For nearly 45 years, four office buildings lined North Port Washington Road, forming a small semi-circle, just east of Interstate 43 in Glendale.

In 2016, the underutilized buildings at 6270, 6290, 6300 and 6310 N. Port Washington Road, were sold in an auction to Thomas Schafer, owner of Bayside Development, who demolished them.

Schafer is now asking the city to rezone the 1.7-acre site so he can redevelop it for office and retail use.

The property is located a few blocks north of Bayshore Town Center. At the time of the auction, the buildings were partially leased and were being marketed for future development that could include office, medical or retail or redevelopment for multi-family residential.

“Specific users at this point are not finalized, but the developer is in discussions with several potential uses,” according to plans submitted to the city.

A site plan will be submitted at a later date. Schafer could not immediately be reached for comment.