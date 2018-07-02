Northwestern Mutual’s luxury apartment tower is 30 percent leased

New downtown Milwaukee building will be complete in August

by

July 02, 2018, 4:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/northwestern-mutuals-luxury-apartment-tower-is-30-percent-leased/

Although it won’t be complete until August, Milwaukee’s first new apartment tower in six years, 7Seventy7 has had residents living in it for nearly a month.

Northwestern Mutual’s $100 million, 35-story luxury apartment building located at 777 N. Van Buren St., is 10 percent occupied and 30 percent leased, according to The Bozzuto Group, the company managing leasing for the building.

The 310-unit building features studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $1,415 a month for a 548-square-foot studio apartment to $7,485 a month for a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath unit.

The building includes 14 penthouses and 10 stories of parking.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While Northwestern Mutual representatives wouldn’t say if renters work at the company, they did say employees have shown interest in the building.

The ninth and 35th floors of the building are dedicated entirely to amenities including a bike shop, golf simulator and heated outdoor saltwater swimming pool.

The last time a new apartment tower opened in downtown Milwaukee was when the 30-story Moderne apartment and condominium building opened in 2012 in the Park East Corridor at 1141 N. Old World Third Street.

Since 2004 there have been 11,450 new housing units either built or currently permitted to be under construction in downtown Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Department of City Development.

DCD believes 1,487 proposed units will go into plan review and begin construction this year and 2,100 units have a reasonable chance of starting in 2019.

Comments

