North Oakland Avenue from East Glendale Avenue to East Kensington Boulevard

1
4559 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
Property owner: Shorewood Real Estate Group
Tenant: Shorewest Realtors
2
4544 N. Oakland Ave., Whitefish Bay
Property owner: DAS Fortress LLC
Tenant: Apartment building, multiple tenants
3
4541-4533 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
Property owner: Wired Oakland LLC, registered to Blair Williams
Tenant: Indulgence Chocolatiers, Performance Running
4
4518 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
Property owner: Winder Real Estate Development Inc., Blair Williams
Tenant: North Star American Bistro
5
4500-4518 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
Property Owner: Winder Real Estate Development Inc., Blair Williams
Tenant: Colectivo Coffee
6
4515 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee
Property Owner: Windermere Properties
Tenant: Three Lions Pub, Nana Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar
7
4501-4503 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
Property owner: Donald M. Wiesner
Tenant: No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, The Establishment Salon
8
1717 E. Kensington Blvd.
Property owner: Vallis LLC
Tenant: Metropolitan apartments
