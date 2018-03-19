North Oakland Avenue from East Glendale Avenue to East Kensington Boulevard

Who Owns the Block?

by

March 19, 2018, 3:00 AM

Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

4559 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood 

Property owner: Shorewood Real Estate Group

Tenant: Shorewest Realtors

4544 N. Oakland Ave., Whitefish Bay

Property owner: DAS Fortress LLC 

Tenant: Apartment building, multiple tenants

4541-4533 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

Property owner: Wired Oakland LLC, registered to Blair Williams

Tenant: Indulgence Chocolatiers, Performance Running

4518 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

Property owner: Winder Real Estate Development Inc., Blair Williams

Tenant: North Star American Bistro

4500-4518 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

Property Owner: Winder Real Estate Development Inc., Blair Williams

Tenant: Colectivo Coffee

4515 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee

Property Owner: Windermere Properties

Tenant: Three Lions Pub, Nana Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar

4501-4503 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

Property owner: Donald M. Wiesner

Tenant: No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, The Establishment Salon

1717 E. Kensington Blvd.

Property owner: Vallis LLC

Tenant: Metropolitan apartments

