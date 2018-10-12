New seafood restaurant proposed for downtown Milwaukee

To occupy ground floor space in The Chalet at the River building

October 12, 2018, 11:32 AM

New restaurant Crab It Your Way could bring upscale seafood to downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood by November.

The eatery has been proposed for a 4,800-square-foot ground floor retail space inside The Chalet at the River, a historic building located at 823 N. 2nd St.

Owner Devonzell Hollingsworth said he wants to add “more flavor” to the city’s seafood scene.

“Most seafood in Milwaukee is done the same,” he said. “I want to add more fun to it.”

Crab It Your Way will serve a Louisiana-style crab boil with a Midwest twist, Hollingsworth said, incorporating different spices such as Cajun and Korean and vegetables like sweet potatoes and broccoli. It will also serve chicken and andouille sausage.

But the restaurant won’t feel like a typical crab shack, Hollingsworth said. Instead, it will echo a fine dining, downtown atmosphere.

Hollingsworth also plans to bring unique drink offerings to the city, using dry ice and alcohol vapor.

The proposed restaurant’s opening is pending city approval, but once its licenses are issued, it will be ready for a November soft opening, Hollingsworth said.

Crab It Your Way would be open daily for lunch and dinner.

