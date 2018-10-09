New pizzeria proposed for Greenfield

Plans for a new casual dining eatery, called Chill & Grill Pizzeria, are in the works for a vacant building in Greenfield.

The new restaurant will occupy a former Burger King restaurant, which closed last year, at 4651 S. 27 St., according to a City of Greenfield Plan Commission agenda. The building was recently purchased by Samer Thabteh, operating under I Investments LLC, and Christine Schultz, owner of Milwaukee-based retailer Star Restaurant Supply.

Chill & Grill Pizzeria would be open daily for lunch and dinner, serving pizza, beef, BBQ, sandwiches, appetizers, salads and ice cream. Along with indoor seating, the restaurant would offer a drive-through concept and outdoor seating along the building’s west side, according to the agenda.

The city’s Plan Commission during its Oct. 9 meeting will discuss site plans and a request for a special use permit. Plans for the vacated site include a resealed parking lot, new landscaping and new light pole heads. Thabteh also plans to install new stone siding to the building’s exterior as well as new windows and aluminum roofing.

The city had previously recommended construction of a new waste area, which is currently situated in the middle of the property’s parking lot and in poor condition, according to the agenda.

A public hearing for the restaurant will also be held, possibly next month, before plans can be reviewed by city’s Common Council.