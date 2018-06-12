New pizzeria proposed for former Mad Dog Saloon in Greenfield

A new pizza restaurant could open in the space that formerly housed Mad Dog Saloon in Greenfield.

Plans for Uncle Paulie’s Brick Oven Pizzeria have been proposed for a one-story building, located at 4395 S. 76th St. The Greenfield Plan Commission will consider its site, landscaping and floor plans at a meeting today, according to a meeting agenda.

The building has sat vacant since Mad Dog Saloon closed last year. According to its Facebook page, Mad Dog Saloon announced in July it would temporarily close for building repairs, but it appears the bar remained permanently closed. In January, it announced it was selling its tables, chairs or bar stools.

Plans for the new restaurant were submitted by John Fuchs of Fuchs & Boyle S.C., a Wauwatosa-based law firm. He could not be reached for comment. A Greenfield planning department official also could not be reached.