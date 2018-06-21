New Land Enterprises planning second Walker’s Point apartment building

Six-story, loft-style project will be quartet to TrioMKE

June 21, 2018, 11:17 AM

New Land Enterprises is planning a six-story apartment building near its TrioMKE project in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Rendering by Korb and Associates.

The Milwaukee firm submitted plans for the $4.5 million project, to be called Quartet, to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. The project would be located at the southwest corner of South Second and West Mineral streets. The property is currently owned by Michael Sanfelippo, according to city records.

The 48-unit building includes 2,120 square feet of ground level retail space. The loft-style, market-rate apartments range from one to three bedrooms.

Korb and Associates is the project architect.

Tim Gokhman, director at New Land, said the building will complement TrioMKE, which opened in July 2016, and is fully leased.

“This was always in our plans,” Gokhman said. “We had this in our sights for awhile and the idea was if Trio turned out the way we were hoping it would, we would follow up with Quartet.”

New Land’s TrioMKE project, a three-building, 120-unit apartment complex on West Washington Street between South First and South Second streets, opened in July 2016.

That project focused mainly on one-bedroom and micro units averaging 540 square feet.

Laughing Taco restaurant is on the ground floor of the building on South First Street. Gokhman said he has a letter of intent signed for another retail space, which will be announced soon.

As far as the Quartet retail space, Gokhman is open-minded.

“If another restaurant comes along, sure, but what I think will happen is we will get more experiential retail, like we are seeing on the East Side with the cat cafe and ax bar,” he said. “We want to do something that benefits the neighborhood.”

