New diner style concept planned for Brewer’s Hill neighborhood

A new restaurant planned for a 116-year-old building in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood could be serving up breakfast and lunch by September 1.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, a new diner style concept, would occupy the first floor of a historic building located at 234 E. Vine St., according to a license application filed with the City of Milwaukee. The restaurant would share the north portion of the building with Orange & Blue Co., a Milwaukee-based home goods store owned by Whitney Schaefer.

Schaefer launched the business online in 2015 and opened up the brick and mortar store last year. According to the retailer’s website and social media accounts, Schaefer and her husband Wolfgang Schaefer are behind the Uncle Wolfie’s concept.

“My first texts from him told me about this breakfast tavern he wanted to open someday, Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, and so many years later I couldn’t be prouder of him as we trek along on this journey,” Schaefer said about her husband in an Instagram post.

However, the only name listed on license application is Matthew Schaefer. Neither Whitney Schaefer nor Matthew Schaefer were immediately available to comment on the name discrepancy.

Built in 1902, the two-story brick building, historically known as the Miller Brewery Bar or Party House Inn, once housed a Miller Brewing Company-owned tied house. According to the license application, Whitney Schaefer, represented by Whit and Wolf LLC, owns the building, and is leasing it to the restaurant owner.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern would specialize in breakfast, lunch and coffee. It would be open daily, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. It would offer sidewalk seating, which would be available starting on October 1.

According to its social media posts, Uncle Wolfie’s on June 3 and 4 hosted its first pop up event, serving brunch at Amilinda in downtown Milwaukee.