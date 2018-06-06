New diner style concept planned for Brewer’s Hill neighborhood

Would share historic building with home goods store Orange & Blue Co.

by

June 06, 2018, 1:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/new-diner-style-concept-planned-for-brewers-hill-neighborhood/

234 E. Vine St., photo by Google

A new restaurant planned for a 116-year-old building in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood could be serving up breakfast and lunch by September 1.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, a new diner style concept, would occupy the first floor of a historic building located at 234 E. Vine St., according to a license application filed with the City of Milwaukee. The restaurant would share the north portion of the building with Orange & Blue Co., a Milwaukee-based home goods store owned by Whitney Schaefer.

Schaefer launched the business online in 2015 and opened up the brick and mortar store last year. According to the retailer’s website and social media accounts, Schaefer and her husband Wolfgang Schaefer are behind the Uncle Wolfie’s concept.

“My first texts from him told me about this breakfast tavern he wanted to open someday, Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, and so many years later I couldn’t be prouder of him as we trek along on this journey,” Schaefer said about her husband in an Instagram post.

However, the only name listed on license application is Matthew Schaefer. Neither Whitney Schaefer nor Matthew Schaefer were immediately available to comment on the name discrepancy.

Built in 1902, the two-story brick building, historically known as the Miller Brewery Bar or Party House Inn, once housed a Miller Brewing Company-owned tied house. According to the license application, Whitney Schaefer, represented by Whit and Wolf LLC, owns the building, and is leasing it to the restaurant owner.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern would specialize in breakfast, lunch and coffee. It would be open daily, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. It would offer sidewalk seating, which would be available starting on October 1.

According to its social media posts, Uncle Wolfie’s on June 3 and 4 hosted its first pop up event, serving brunch at Amilinda in downtown Milwaukee.

234 E. Vine St., photo by Google

A new restaurant planned for a 116-year-old building in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood could be serving up breakfast and lunch by September 1.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, a new diner style concept, would occupy the first floor of a historic building located at 234 E. Vine St., according to a license application filed with the City of Milwaukee. The restaurant would share the north portion of the building with Orange & Blue Co., a Milwaukee-based home goods store owned by Whitney Schaefer.

Schaefer launched the business online in 2015 and opened up the brick and mortar store last year. According to the retailer’s website and social media accounts, Schaefer and her husband Wolfgang Schaefer are behind the Uncle Wolfie’s concept.

“My first texts from him told me about this breakfast tavern he wanted to open someday, Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, and so many years later I couldn’t be prouder of him as we trek along on this journey,” Schaefer said about her husband in an Instagram post.

However, the only name listed on license application is Matthew Schaefer. Neither Whitney Schaefer nor Matthew Schaefer were immediately available to comment on the name discrepancy.

Built in 1902, the two-story brick building, historically known as the Miller Brewery Bar or Party House Inn, once housed a Miller Brewing Company-owned tied house. According to the license application, Whitney Schaefer, represented by Whit and Wolf LLC, owns the building, and is leasing it to the restaurant owner.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern would specialize in breakfast, lunch and coffee. It would be open daily, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. It would offer sidewalk seating, which would be available starting on October 1.

According to its social media posts, Uncle Wolfie’s on June 3 and 4 hosted its first pop up event, serving brunch at Amilinda in downtown Milwaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm