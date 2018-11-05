Nearly 400 apartments proposed across two projects in Kenosha

The city of Kenosha would see the development of nearly 400 new apartment units under plans submitted for two separate projects set to be reviewed by the city’s plan commission on Thursday.

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is proposing a second phase of its Springs at Kenosha project, which is located near the northwest corner of Highway 50 and Interstate 94. The first phase of the project included 280 market rate apartment units and the proposed second phase would add another 200 units.

The original plan called for Continental to pay for a portion of the extension of 130th Avenue. Instead, the proposal now calls for the street’s right-of-way to be vacated in favor of Continental paying for a traffic light at Highway 50 and 125th Avenue.

A staff report for the project indicates the Briston School District has expressed concerns about new students from the development.

“They believe they are already at or above their school’s capacity with no immediate ability to expand,” the report says.

Continental Properties did not immediately return a request for comment.

A second project, Fox Meadowview Apartments, at the intersection of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue would add 192 units with rents projected between $1,050 and $1,400. The project is proposed by Fox Meadowview LLC, which includes Jim Heyden, Thomas Kelly and Antonio Mayfield.

The Fox Meadowview project is up for conceptual review. It would require annexation from the town of Somers. It also proposes 16 units per acre, exceeding the city’s standard maximum of 12 units per acre.

Project representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.