Nearly 400 apartments proposed across two projects in Kenosha

Plan Commission review set for Thursday

by

November 05, 2018, 12:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/nearly-400-apartments-proposed-across-two-projects-in-kenosha/

A rendering of the Springs at Kenosha project.

The city of Kenosha would see the development of nearly 400 new apartment units under plans submitted for two separate projects set to be reviewed by the city’s plan commission on Thursday.

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is proposing a second phase of its Springs at Kenosha project, which is located near the northwest corner of Highway 50 and Interstate 94. The first phase of the project included 280 market rate apartment units and the proposed second phase would add another 200 units.

The original plan called for Continental to pay for a portion of the extension of 130th Avenue. Instead, the proposal now calls for the street’s right-of-way to be vacated in favor of Continental paying for a traffic light at Highway 50 and 125th Avenue.

A staff report for the project indicates the Briston School District has expressed concerns about new students from the development.

“They believe they are already at or above their school’s capacity with no immediate ability to expand,” the report says.

Continental Properties did not immediately return a request for comment.

A second project, Fox Meadowview Apartments, at the intersection of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue would add 192 units with rents projected between $1,050 and $1,400. The project is proposed by Fox Meadowview LLC, which includes Jim Heyden, Thomas Kelly and Antonio Mayfield.

The Fox Meadowview project is up for conceptual review. It would require annexation from the town of Somers. It also proposes 16 units per acre, exceeding the city’s standard maximum of 12 units per acre.

Project representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A rendering of the Springs at Kenosha project.

The city of Kenosha would see the development of nearly 400 new apartment units under plans submitted for two separate projects set to be reviewed by the city’s plan commission on Thursday.

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is proposing a second phase of its Springs at Kenosha project, which is located near the northwest corner of Highway 50 and Interstate 94. The first phase of the project included 280 market rate apartment units and the proposed second phase would add another 200 units.

The original plan called for Continental to pay for a portion of the extension of 130th Avenue. Instead, the proposal now calls for the street’s right-of-way to be vacated in favor of Continental paying for a traffic light at Highway 50 and 125th Avenue.

A staff report for the project indicates the Briston School District has expressed concerns about new students from the development.

“They believe they are already at or above their school’s capacity with no immediate ability to expand,” the report says.

Continental Properties did not immediately return a request for comment.

A second project, Fox Meadowview Apartments, at the intersection of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue would add 192 units with rents projected between $1,050 and $1,400. The project is proposed by Fox Meadowview LLC, which includes Jim Heyden, Thomas Kelly and Antonio Mayfield.

The Fox Meadowview project is up for conceptual review. It would require annexation from the town of Somers. It also proposes 16 units per acre, exceeding the city’s standard maximum of 12 units per acre.

Project representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CommonBond Communities Affordable Housing Forum
Miller Park

11/06/201811:00 am-1:00 pm

Wisconsin Servant Leader City Tour - MSOE
MSOE

11/06/201811:00 am-1:30 pm

STEM Forward's 15th Annual sySTEMnow Conference
Italian Community Center

11/07/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon
Harley Davidson Museum

11/07/201811:00 am-1:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

11/07/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm