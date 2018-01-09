National seafood restaurant chain coming to Milwaukee

Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant with more than 500 locations nationwide, will open two in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee-based V&J Holding Cos. Inc., one of the largest multi-brand franchise companies in the country, will open the first restaurant at 7320 Good Hope Road in February.

The second restaurant will be developed at a vacant city-owned lot at 3326 W. Capitol Drive, near the Century City Business Park. The project was approved Tuesday by the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

James Bradley, vice president of development for V&J Holding said the company would eventually like to open a third restaurant in Milwaukee.

“It is very important to (V&J Holding president) Valerie Daniels-Carter to do this in Milwaukee,” Bradley said. “This particular location makes an ideal site based on the surveys we’ve done. We will bring a menu to the community that does not currently exist.”

According to the Captain D’s website, the majority of the restaurants are located in the Southeast and about half are owned by franchisees.

Startup costs for a Captain D’s range from $781,000 to $1 million, which does not include the cost of real estate. Franchise candidates should have liquid assets of $350,000 and a net worth of $1 million.

Valerie Daniels-Carter, along with her brother John, started V & J Foods with a single Burger King restaurant in 1982.

John Daniels is Quarles & Brady chair emeritus and chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. He now serves as Chairman of V & J Foods.

V&J Holding Cos. Inc. now owns numerous Burger King, Pizza Hut, Haagen-Dazs, The Coffee Beanery, myYOmy Frozen Yogurt, Auntie Anne’s, Nino’s Southern Sides and Captain D’s locations.