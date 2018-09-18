Mount Pleasant transfers additional land to Foxconn

The village of Mount Pleasant has transferred around 63 acres to the Foxconn Technology Group subsidiary that is leading the development of the company’s planned $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus, according to state records.

The parcels included in the transfer to FEWI Development Corp. are primarily located on the western end of area I, which is located south of Braun Road, north of Highway KR between the interstate and Highway H. Mount Pleasant transferred 787 acres in area I to the same entity earlier this year.

The land included in the most recent transaction is valued at $11.24 million. Foxconn funded the village’s acquisition of the land and is paying for it through a special assessment.

Mount Pleasant’s village board authorized the transfer of the land in August. Through June, the village had acquired about 96 percent of the land in area I and about 80 percent of the land for the entire project area.

The entire project area covers nearly 3,000 acres.

