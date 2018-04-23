More than 200 apartments, retail proposed east of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Interstate Partners would like to break ground this summer

by

April 23, 2018, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/more-than-200-apartments-retail-proposed-east-of-pleasant-prairie-premium-outlets/

A subsidiary of Interstate Partners is planning a mixed-use development east of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets that includes more than 200 apartments, restaurants and retail.

Rendering by Stephen Perry Smith Architects.

The development, to be called Breeze Terrace, will be located on two vacant properties at the southeast corner of  116th Avenue and Corporate Drive, according to plans submitted to the village.

It will include 213 apartments on approximately 16 acres. The apartments will be broken into three, 33-unit apartment buildings and six, 19-unit apartment buildings with a club house.

The development also calls for two outlots. The first will be a 4,000-square-foot restaurant located on just over 1 acre. The second will be another 4,000-square foot restaurant and 9,000 square feet of retail space, located on approximately 3 acres, according to plans.

A total of 443 parking spaces will be provided for the apartments Of those 213 spaces will be either covered or garage spaces. About 150 spaces will be provided for the retail users.

In the 33-unit buildings, the apartments will be an even mix of one and two bedroom units with common entrances and hallways within the three-story buildings.

In the 19-unit buildings, the majority of the apartments will be one-bedrooms, with individual entrances within the two-story buildings. Those buildings will also include attached garages.

The entire development is proposed to be gated with secure entry adjacent to the club house.

The project is being proposed due to “several economic development projects recently being announced in Kenosha and Racine counties,” according to plans submitted by John Heller, a partner with Interstate Partners.

Interstate Partners would like to begin the site and excavation work for the apartment portion of the project this summer.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission will review the proposal Monday.

A subsidiary of Interstate Partners is planning a mixed-use development east of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets that includes more than 200 apartments, restaurants and retail.

Rendering by Stephen Perry Smith Architects.

The development, to be called Breeze Terrace, will be located on two vacant properties at the southeast corner of  116th Avenue and Corporate Drive, according to plans submitted to the village.

It will include 213 apartments on approximately 16 acres. The apartments will be broken into three, 33-unit apartment buildings and six, 19-unit apartment buildings with a club house.

The development also calls for two outlots. The first will be a 4,000-square-foot restaurant located on just over 1 acre. The second will be another 4,000-square foot restaurant and 9,000 square feet of retail space, located on approximately 3 acres, according to plans.

A total of 443 parking spaces will be provided for the apartments Of those 213 spaces will be either covered or garage spaces. About 150 spaces will be provided for the retail users.

In the 33-unit buildings, the apartments will be an even mix of one and two bedroom units with common entrances and hallways within the three-story buildings.

In the 19-unit buildings, the majority of the apartments will be one-bedrooms, with individual entrances within the two-story buildings. Those buildings will also include attached garages.

The entire development is proposed to be gated with secure entry adjacent to the club house.

The project is being proposed due to “several economic development projects recently being announced in Kenosha and Racine counties,” according to plans submitted by John Heller, a partner with Interstate Partners.

Interstate Partners would like to begin the site and excavation work for the apartment portion of the project this summer.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission will review the proposal Monday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Opioid Crisis: Gathering Forces to Confront the Epidemic
Italian Community Center

04/26/20188:00 am-12:00 pm