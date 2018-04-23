More than 200 apartments, retail proposed east of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

A subsidiary of Interstate Partners is planning a mixed-use development east of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets that includes more than 200 apartments, restaurants and retail.

The development, to be called Breeze Terrace, will be located on two vacant properties at the southeast corner of 116th Avenue and Corporate Drive, according to plans submitted to the village.

It will include 213 apartments on approximately 16 acres. The apartments will be broken into three, 33-unit apartment buildings and six, 19-unit apartment buildings with a club house.

The development also calls for two outlots. The first will be a 4,000-square-foot restaurant located on just over 1 acre. The second will be another 4,000-square foot restaurant and 9,000 square feet of retail space, located on approximately 3 acres, according to plans.

A total of 443 parking spaces will be provided for the apartments Of those 213 spaces will be either covered or garage spaces. About 150 spaces will be provided for the retail users.

In the 33-unit buildings, the apartments will be an even mix of one and two bedroom units with common entrances and hallways within the three-story buildings.

In the 19-unit buildings, the majority of the apartments will be one-bedrooms, with individual entrances within the two-story buildings. Those buildings will also include attached garages.

The entire development is proposed to be gated with secure entry adjacent to the club house.

The project is being proposed due to “several economic development projects recently being announced in Kenosha and Racine counties,” according to plans submitted by John Heller, a partner with Interstate Partners.

Interstate Partners would like to begin the site and excavation work for the apartment portion of the project this summer.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission will review the proposal Monday.