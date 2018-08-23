More than 200 apartments planned for St. Francis lakefront

A 236-unit apartment development on vacant land along Lake Michigan is in the works in the city of St. Francis.

Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group LLC received preliminary approval this week for the project, which will be located on a 7.9-acre site, just east of St. Francis High School and south of The Landing complex, on the east side of South Lake Drive.

The approval was the first step in the city’s three-step review process. Campbell Capital still has to submit an initial planned unit development application and a detailed planned unit development to the city, said Mark Johnsrud, St. Francis city administrator.

Mike Campbell, founder and managing member of Campbell Capital Group, said he loves the fact the site is so close to downtown Milwaukee, the airport, Oak Creek and even the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant.

“St. Francis is a really nice community,” Campbell said. “There are good schools, it is really safe and of course this is a beautiful site right on the lake. We plan to make this a very bicycle friendly development as well.”

The project includes a four-story residential building with 236 underground parking spaces and 145 surface parking spaces.

The average size of the apartments would be 834 square feet with private patios and balconies.

The development would also include a two-story, 10,000 square foot leasing office and clubhouse building, a pool and grilling area and fitness room.

Campbell Capital Group was founded in 1999 and specializes in new multi-family developments. Locally, the company has developed 236 units at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and 194 units at The Reserve in Brookfield.

The development team also includes R.A. Smith National and Midlothian, Virginia-based Poole & Poole Architecture. Campbell is hoping to begin construction in 2019.