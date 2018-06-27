Mixed-use development planned on vacant downtown Pewaukee site

Sheboygan developer planning condos, retail

June 27, 2018, 1:03 PM

A three-story, mixed-use development is in the works for a vacant one-acre parcel near Pewaukee Lake in the village’s downtown.

The project, called Beachscape Lake Condominiums, would be located at 143 W. Wisconsin Ave., according to documents filed with the state on behalf of Sheboygan developer HCI Properties.

The approximately 30,000-square-foot building would include five housing units with attached garages, plus retail spaces.

The project also includes 10 garage parking spaces and 28 off-street parking spaces, according to plans.

Representatives from HCI Properties and Brookfield-based Trio Engineering, who is also working on the project, could not be reached for comment.

Village of Pewaukee officials did not return phone calls or emails. The village’s plan commission approved the project last month.

The property is currently owned by Theodore Janka and Jay & Patty Gregor Revocable Living Trust.

 

 

