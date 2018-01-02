Mission BBQ to open first Wisconsin location in Kenosha

Will occupy former Fazoli's site

by

January 02, 2018, 11:35 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/mission-bbq-to-open-first-wisconsin-location-in-kenosha/

Mission BBQ is planning to open its first Wisconsin restaurant at the Southport Plaza Shopping Center in Kenosha, according to plans submitted to the city.

Rendering of Mission BBQ

The approximately 4,000-square-foot restaurant will be built at 6930 75th St., the site of the former Fazoli’s restaurant, which was razed in 2016.

Mission BBQ was founded on Sept. 11, 2011, to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to the company’s website.

“We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ,” the website states. “And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country.”

The barbecue served at the restaurant includes Texas, Kansas City and Carolina style.

The Mission BBQ is currently located in 13 states including one planned in Downers Grove, Illinois.

The Kenosha plan commission will review Mission’s proposal Jan. 4.

