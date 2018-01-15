Milwaukee-area home sales last year highest since 2005

Average sales price up 1.9% in four-county region

by

January 15, 2018, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/milwaukee-area-home-sales-last-year-highest-since-2005/

Metro Milwaukee-area home sales in 2017 were the highest annual total since 2005.

For the year, the market saw 21,357 total sales, compared to 21,007 in 2016, a 1.7 percent increase. 2017 was 8.9 percent ahead of 2015 when there were 19,611 homes sold, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Home sales were the best since 2005.

During the deepest point of the Great Recession, in 2010, there were only 12,865 homes sold.

In the four-county region, Milwaukee, Washington and Ozaukee county residents sold between 2.5 and 3.1 percent more homes in 2017 than the previous year. Waukesha County residents sold 0.7 percent fewer homes than in 2016.

The number of homes sold in 2017 was a surprise to realtors, who struggled all year with month-after-month of low listings.

December was only the fifth month of 2017 with an increase in listings over the previous year.

The highest period for listings in the greater Milwaukee market was in 2006 and 2007, the years just before the Great Recession hit.

The average sale price in all four counties was up in 2017 compared to 2016 with Ozaukee County leading the way.

The average home in Ozaukee County sold for $331,171 last year, up $21,135 from 2016.

“The four-county area has finally eclipsed the highest average sale price recorded prior to the market crash in 2008,” said Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR.

The average sales price for 2017 was $266,304, a 1.9 percent increase from $261,280 in 2007.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Metro Milwaukee-area home sales in 2017 were the highest annual total since 2005.

For the year, the market saw 21,357 total sales, compared to 21,007 in 2016, a 1.7 percent increase. 2017 was 8.9 percent ahead of 2015 when there were 19,611 homes sold, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Home sales were the best since 2005.

During the deepest point of the Great Recession, in 2010, there were only 12,865 homes sold.

In the four-county region, Milwaukee, Washington and Ozaukee county residents sold between 2.5 and 3.1 percent more homes in 2017 than the previous year. Waukesha County residents sold 0.7 percent fewer homes than in 2016.

The number of homes sold in 2017 was a surprise to realtors, who struggled all year with month-after-month of low listings.

December was only the fifth month of 2017 with an increase in listings over the previous year.

The highest period for listings in the greater Milwaukee market was in 2006 and 2007, the years just before the Great Recession hit.

The average sale price in all four counties was up in 2017 compared to 2016 with Ozaukee County leading the way.

The average home in Ozaukee County sold for $331,171 last year, up $21,135 from 2016.

“The four-county area has finally eclipsed the highest average sale price recorded prior to the market crash in 2008,” said Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR.

The average sales price for 2017 was $266,304, a 1.9 percent increase from $261,280 in 2007.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am