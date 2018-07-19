Mandel Group buys Harbor District riverfront site

Has plans for office building development

by

July 19, 2018, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/mandel-group-buys-harbor-district-riverfront-site/

Eighteen months after first announcing plans for a massive office building development along the Milwaukee River in the Harbor District, an affiliate for Milwaukee-based Mandel Group has purchased the first portion for the 7-acre site.

Site purchased by Mandel Group.

Delaware-based Kurth Corporation sold a 1.8-acre property at 318 S. Water St. to Mandel/Fifth Ward Holdings II LLC for $3.25 million, according to state records.

The property is assessed at $1.9 million. It is currently used for boat storage, and by Milwaukee Kayak Co.

Mandel has had 7 acres near East Florida and South Water streets, including the former Wisconsin Cold Storage Co. property and river-fronting parcels on Water Street, under contract from Kurth since early 2016.

In December 2016, Mandel Group announced plans to build two new buildings and repurpose a warehouse at the site for office space.

A public pedestrian park was also proposed on lands previously used as the south approach serving the Chicago & North Western railroad’s river‐spanning swing bridge.

Since the initial announcement, there has been little public discussion about the project.

Representatives from Mandel Group could not be reached by phone or email Thursday morning.

Arial view of site where office development was planned.

The purchase could mean Mandel Group is moving forward with its development, although office buildings are not typically constructed without an anchor tenant. Once source said Milwaukee architectural firm HGA was considering the building, but renewed its lease at another Mandel property, 333 E. Erie St., where HGA recently expanded. Mandel Group is also expected to move its office to the Harbor District site, the source said.

Over the last two years, the Milwaukee Harbor District neighborhood, just east of Walker’s Point, has begun to undergo a revitalization.

The 46-acre former Milwaukee Solvay Coke & Gas Co. site at 311 E. Greenfield Ave. was sold to Wisconsin Gas LLC in a bankruptcy sale and is currently being cleaned up.

Construction on the Harbor District’s public plaza will begin soon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eighteen months after first announcing plans for a massive office building development along the Milwaukee River in the Harbor District, an affiliate for Milwaukee-based Mandel Group has purchased the first portion for the 7-acre site.

Site purchased by Mandel Group.

Delaware-based Kurth Corporation sold a 1.8-acre property at 318 S. Water St. to Mandel/Fifth Ward Holdings II LLC for $3.25 million, according to state records.

The property is assessed at $1.9 million. It is currently used for boat storage, and by Milwaukee Kayak Co.

Mandel has had 7 acres near East Florida and South Water streets, including the former Wisconsin Cold Storage Co. property and river-fronting parcels on Water Street, under contract from Kurth since early 2016.

In December 2016, Mandel Group announced plans to build two new buildings and repurpose a warehouse at the site for office space.

A public pedestrian park was also proposed on lands previously used as the south approach serving the Chicago & North Western railroad’s river‐spanning swing bridge.

Since the initial announcement, there has been little public discussion about the project.

Representatives from Mandel Group could not be reached by phone or email Thursday morning.

Arial view of site where office development was planned.

The purchase could mean Mandel Group is moving forward with its development, although office buildings are not typically constructed without an anchor tenant. Once source said Milwaukee architectural firm HGA was considering the building, but renewed its lease at another Mandel property, 333 E. Erie St., where HGA recently expanded. Mandel Group is also expected to move its office to the Harbor District site, the source said.

Over the last two years, the Milwaukee Harbor District neighborhood, just east of Walker’s Point, has begun to undergo a revitalization.

The 46-acre former Milwaukee Solvay Coke & Gas Co. site at 311 E. Greenfield Ave. was sold to Wisconsin Gas LLC in a bankruptcy sale and is currently being cleaned up.

Construction on the Harbor District’s public plaza will begin soon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm