Lyle Husar Designs building new store near The Corners

Lyle Husar Designs is building a new jewelry store that will anchor the Poplar Creek subdivision across from The Corners of Brookfield mixed-use development in the Town of Brookfield.

The 7,500-square-foot store located at 20200 Poplar Creek Parkway, will be larger than Husar’s existing 5,000-square-foot store at 17395 W. Bluemound Road, where the company has operated out of for 28 years.

“We’ve expanded at that location three times, more than quadrupling the space,” said Craig Husar, president and chief executive officer. “One of my goals, by our 50th anniversary, which is this year, was to have a free-standing store.”

When the store relocates later this year, the name will change from Lyle Husar Designs to Craig Husar Designs.

The mixed-use development where Craig Husar Designs will be located is owned by Wimmer Communities, which is building two residential buildings with underground parking connected by a two-story community center. There will be a total of 138 apartments.

The building Husar’s will be leasing was originally going to be a leasing office for the apartment buildings, but Craig Husar said when he saw the space, it was exactly what he had been looking for. The proximity to The Corners, was also a draw for the Husars.

“I managed to persuade the Wimmers to move the leasing center inside and expand the footprint,” Husar said.

The Poplar Creek project will be complete this year, although an exact date has not been set. The development also includes a yoga studio, pet grooming salon and a private park with pedestrian access to The Corners.

Lyle and his wife started the Husar business in a 400-square-foot space at the Pilgrim Square shopping center in Elm Grove in 1968. The space is now where the Parkside 23 restaurant is located.

“They had two showcases, a watch-making bench and his skilled hands,” Craig Husar said. “My dad had a very entrepreneurial spirit and decided to start growing the business.”

Eventually, Husar’s included clocks and jewelry. Today, the company has 11 employees.

Nearly 30 years ago, the company decided to take a chance and move the business to Bluemound Road in Brookfield – the family heard businesses might be locating there.

They were right.

“This move will allow us to expand and continue to grow the operation as we continue to move forward,” Craig Husar said. “And it’s great to do it on an anniversary year.”