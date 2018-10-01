Luxury apartment complex proposed in Menomonee Falls

Wimmer Communities is proposing a 170-unit luxury apartment complex in Menomonee Falls.

The project would be built at the southeast corner of Town Hall Road and Custer Lane on land owned by ProHealth Care Medical Associates.

Medical Associates operated a clinic on the land several years ago, which was later demolished to make way for development.

Wimmer is proposing a campus-type luxury residential community, called Tamarack Springs, in 28 multi-family buildings, according to plans submitted to the village.

The plan commission will vote Tuesday on a proposal to rezone the property and on the planned residential development.

Tamarack Springs would include 85 two-bedroom units and 85 three-bedroom units with the two bedroom units ranging in size from 1,260 square feet to 1,509 square feet and the three bedroom units ranging in size from 1,600 square feet to 1,869 square feet.

The two-story units would have attached, two-car garages, private entries, porches, and private gardens. Monthly rent for the units is expected to be between $1,852 to $2,037 for the two bedroom units and $2,208 to $2,355 for the three bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the city.

Wimmer Brothers currently owns and operates more than 30 properties throughout southeastern Wisconsin including the RiverWalk on the Falls.