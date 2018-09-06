Long-stalled Union Grove housing project moving forward

A mixed-use development that has been targeted in downtown Union Grove since 2012 could be breaking ground this month.

Sussex-based developer Sawall Development is expected to purchase a four-acre property from the village for The Granary, a $13 million project at the intersection of State Street and Mill Avenue, said Mark Janiuk, village administrator.

The Granary will include six buildings, five buildings of town homes and one commercial building that will include a leasing office, a fitness center and a retail space along Main Street, Janiuk said.

The townhomes will feature 73 one- and two-bedroom units ranging in price from $1,130 for a one-bedroom, 810-square-foot unit, to $1,525 for a two-bedroom, 1,290-square-foot unit, according to the developer’s website.

Arthur Sawall, owner of Sawall Development, is out of the country and could not be reached for comment.

The Granary is a long time coming.

In 2016, Sawall was chosen by Union Grove’s village board and community development authority to develop a mixed use development, beating out pitches from other developers.

The development site encompasses several parcels that used to house a former grain mill, the former village hall and a hotel.