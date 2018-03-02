Liberty Mutual sells its Milwaukee office building for $3 million

Was listed for sale as a sale-lease-back deal

by

March 02, 2018, 1:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/liberty-mutual-sells-its-milwaukee-office-building-for-3-million/

A Deerfield, Illinois-based investor group purchased Liberty Mutual’s Milwaukee office building, located on the northwest side, for $3 million, according to state records.

11800 W. Park Place

Boston-based Liberty/Milwaukee LLC, an affiliate of Liberty Mutual, sold the two-story, 57,332-square-foot building at 11800 W. Park Place to LP Park Partners LLC.

The building is occupied by Liberty Mutual Insurance and was listed for sale as a sale-lease-back deal. The buyer and seller could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property is located on eight acres off Highway 45 and Interstate 41. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $5.4 million.

 

 

A Deerfield, Illinois-based investor group purchased Liberty Mutual’s Milwaukee office building, located on the northwest side, for $3 million, according to state records.

11800 W. Park Place

Boston-based Liberty/Milwaukee LLC, an affiliate of Liberty Mutual, sold the two-story, 57,332-square-foot building at 11800 W. Park Place to LP Park Partners LLC.

The building is occupied by Liberty Mutual Insurance and was listed for sale as a sale-lease-back deal. The buyer and seller could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property is located on eight acres off Highway 45 and Interstate 41. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $5.4 million.

 

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm