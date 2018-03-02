Liberty Mutual sells its Milwaukee office building for $3 million

A Deerfield, Illinois-based investor group purchased Liberty Mutual’s Milwaukee office building, located on the northwest side, for $3 million, according to state records.

Boston-based Liberty/Milwaukee LLC, an affiliate of Liberty Mutual, sold the two-story, 57,332-square-foot building at 11800 W. Park Place to LP Park Partners LLC.

The building is occupied by Liberty Mutual Insurance and was listed for sale as a sale-lease-back deal. The buyer and seller could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property is located on eight acres off Highway 45 and Interstate 41. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $5.4 million.