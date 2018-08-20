Large Yorkville development site adjacent to Foxconn, GrandView Business Park sold

San Diego, Milwaukee firms purchase 28 acres

by

August 20, 2018, 1:37 PM

A 28-acre site at Highway 11 and I-94 in Yorkville adjacent to the first phases of the Foxconn development has been sold to a development group.

1. GrandView Business Park
2. Mount Pleasant Business Park
4. Enterprise Business Park
A. Foxconn Phase 1 & 2
(PHOTO: Zilber Property Group.)

Maria Vargas of Aurora, Illinois sold a 24.8-acre parcel at 3400 S. Sylvania Ave., to Landcorp LLC, which is registered to Third Ward-based real estate developer Gabaldon Properties, for $1.75 million, according to state records.

Gabaldon sold an adjoining 3.5-acre parcel at 14017 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) to Durand Corners LLC, which is registered to San Diego-based developers Lansing Cos., for $2.5 million.

Charles Gabaldon and representatives from Lansing Cos. could not be reached for comment.

The Town of Yorkville village board and plan commission went into closed session on July 23 to discuss a potential development near GrandView Business Park.

GrandView Business Park is a 180-acre development adjacent to I-94 that is located directly north of this parcel. Foxconn will be built east of I-94 and this development site.

 

 

