Large new residential building planned in Third Ward

Robert Joseph's project will encompass quarter of a city block

by

April 23, 2018, 10:34 AM

Milwaukee developer Robert Joseph is planning a new residential building in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Robert Joseph

The project will be located at 431 E. St. Paul Ave.

It will be located at the southwest corner of East St. Paul Avenue and North Jefferson Street, said Matthew Jarosz, coordinator for the Third Ward Architectural Review Board.

The site is currently surface parking.

Joseph, of Joseph Property Development LLC, did not return phone calls.

“Robert wanted to be very careful about the information getting out,” Jarosz aid. “It looks like a very fine project. It is multiple stories and is a very large building.”

The review board will consider the proposal on Wedensday.

Joseph is currently redeveloping the 33,000-square-foot five-story Jennaro Bros. building at 322 N. Broadway in the Third Ward into an office building with first floor retail.

His other Third Ward developments include 301 Commission Row, 301-315 N. Broadway, The Gas & Light Building, 117 N. Jefferson St., The Landmark Building, 316 N. Milwaukee St., Chicago Street Lofts, 200 North Water St., and Lofts on Broadway, 191 N. Broadway St.

 

