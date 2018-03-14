KwikTrip buys portion of Kenosha Brat Stop property to build store

The owner of the iconic Brat Stop restaurant in Kenosha has sold a portion of the property to Kwik Trip, which is planning to build a 7,000-square-foot store on the east side of the parking lot.

Brat Stop Inc., which is owned by Gerald Rasmussen, sold the land to La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. for $1 million, according to state records.

This summer, Kwik Trip will begin construction of its new store, which will also include a car wash, said Hans Zietlow, KwikTrip’s director of Real Estate. The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., will remain open.

The store will be located on the far east-side of the Brat Stop’s 6.5 acre parcel, along 122nd Avenue, north of McDonald’s.

Kwik Trip has been in growth-mode for years adding numerous new locations. It now has more than 400 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. In addition to its the gas stations and retail stores, Kwik Trip has a large in-house real estate development company.

In July 2017, KwikTrip acquired PDQ Food Stores Inc.’s company-owned convenience stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin, excluding its one location in California.

 

