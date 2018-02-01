Kilbourn Tower condo sold for $1.2 million

A condominium on the 23rd floor of the Kilbourn Tower building in downtown Milwaukee was sold recently for $1.2 million, according to state records.

Michael Major, the former president and CEO of Germantown-based Cambridge Major Laboratories Inc., now president and CEO of Mequon-based MPP Group LLC, bought the condo from Byung-il William Choi, a cardiologist with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The 3,430-square-foot condo has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It has an assessed value of $1.25 million, according to city records.

Kilbourn Tower, located at 923 E. Kilbourn Ave., was completed in 2005.