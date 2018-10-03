Keller Williams Southwest expands with addition of Baumgartner Group

Baumgartners are in the top 1 percent of realtors nationwide

by

October 03, 2018, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/keller-williams-southwest-expands-with-baumgartner-group/

The New Berlin office of Keller Williams real estate has expanded with the addition of The Baumgartner Group.

Sara Baumgartner, Jay Baumgartner and Julie Baumgartner

Jay and Sara Baumgartner joined the Keller Williams team in August. In 2017, while at Shorewest Realtors, the Baumgartner Group sold nearly 50 homes for approximately $12 million in sales.

They are in the top 1 percent of all Metro-Milwaukee MLS realtors and also in the top 1 percent nationally. Their career sales exceed $350 million and 1,550 units.

“We’re excited to have the Baumgartners as part of the Keller Williams family,” said Scott Klaas, operating principal of Keller Williams Milwaukee Southwest. “They were the first people we reached out to when initially starting up the office and are beyond thrilled to now be in business with them.“

Jay and Sara Baumgartner have been selling real estate for 17 years. Jay is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Sara is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee.

Jay’s mom, Julie, sold for more than 35 years before retiring in 2008, but remains active in an advisory role. Together, they run a family business that has been around for more than 40 years.

“This company (Keller Williams) and this office has such a unique and visionary perspective on where the industry is heading and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Jay Baumgartner. “With a fresh energy and a forward-thinking platform to work off of, we are confident we have aligned our business with the right partner to offer the very best technology, marketing and service to our clients and customers.”

The Keller Williams Milwaukee Southwest market center was established in 2015 and has 110 associates.

Last year, Keller Williams was nominated into training magazine’s “Hall of Fame” as it has continually been rated as the top training company across all industries, garnering the No. 1 rank in five out of the last six years.

