January 31, 2018, 10:59 AM

JLL hires James Young to lead industrial team

Milwaukee’s JLL is expanding its industrial division and has hired long-time Barry Company broker James Young as senior vice president.

James Young

Young joins existing industrial team members John Packee and Tony Haning and will assum leadership of the firm’s industrial business.

“There’s a great depth of talent within JLL, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the local team to create new opportunities for both the firm and our clients,” Young said.

Over the course of his career, he has successfully closed more than $300 million in transactions. A top real estate expert in Milwaukee, Young has been recognized as a Broker of the Year by Riverworks Development Corporation and was awarded with the Investment Deal of the Year (2016) and Industrial Deal of the Year (2017) by the Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin.

Davis & Kuelthau renews lease at Milwaukee Center

The Milwaukee Center.

Davis & Kuelthau, s.c. law firm has renewed its lease at the Milwaukee Center in downtown Milwaukee.

“After touring several office sites throughout the greater downtown region, the firm is encouraged by the investment demonstrated by the new owner, Associated Bank, and the continued quality management provided by CBRE,” the firm said in a press release.

The firm will continue to lease two floors in the building for another 15 years.

 

 

White Lodging names market VP to oversee Milwaukee hotels

Chuck Collins

White Lodging has promoted Chuck Collins to the position of market vice president for Milwaukee.

Collins will oversee the Milwaukee Hotel Collection, which includes The Westin Milwaukee, Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and SpringHill Suites by Milwaukee Marriott Downtown — and represents 580 downtown rooms that have opened in downtown Milwaukee in less than four years.

Collins brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to the role. He most recently served as regional vice president of Select Service for White Lodging.

 

 

CBRE has been hired as leasing broker of Two-Fifty East Wisconsin

Two-Fifty, photo by Martin Moore Jr.

CBRE has been hired by Millbrook Real Estate Company and Fulcrum Asset Advisors to lease Two-Fifty, a 200,000-square-foot office tower on East Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

Matt Hunter, who specializes in downtown office leasing, will be the lead broaker. Hunter recently completed 393,000 square feet of leasing at 411 E. Wisconsin Avenue building with Jim Cavanaugh.

Millbrook and Fulcrum purchased the building in a joint venture in 2015. Since acquiring the building, Two-Fifty has undergone a significant revitalization with ownership investing $8.7 million in upgrades which have resulted in increased building occupancy.

