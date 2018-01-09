Jeffers buys site downtown for seven-story mixed use building

Project planned adjacent to historic Mackie, Button Block buildings

January 09, 2018

An affiliate of Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers has purchased the site in downtown Milwaukee where a seven-story mixed-use residential building is planned.

Building planned for the site will be adjacent to the historic Mackie and Button Block buildings.

Uihlein Properties LLC sold the property, a parking lot at 503-507 N. Broadway, to 503 N. Broadway LLC for $825,000, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of $432,000, according to city records.

Jeffers, president of Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co., submitted plans to the city’s Historic Preservation Commission in November for a development on the site, which would be called Broadway Connection. The project, which is next to the Mackie and historic Button Block buildings, will be constructed on at the corner of East Clybourn Street and Broadway.

Engberg Anderson Architects is designing the building.

The building would include 9,400 square feet of first floor retail and 108 apartments on the upper floors, according to plans submitted to the city.

Jeffers could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Jeffers, who has spent much of his career converting historic buildings into revitalized office and living spaces, has also turned the Mackie Building, from offices into apartments, and restored the adjacent Mitchell Building, 207 E. Michigan St.

