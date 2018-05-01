Jeffers buys historic Jefferson Street building in downtown Milwaukee

Dino's restaurant on garden level of property closes

by

May 01, 2018, 10:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/jeffers-buys-historic-jefferson-street-building-in-downtown-milwaukee/

Jeffers & Co., led by Milwaukee real estate developer Josh Jeffers, is continuing his pattern of purchasing historic buildings in downtown Milwaukee.

777 N. Jefferson St. Photo by LoopNet

In his latest move, Jeffers purchased the 158-year-old four-story building at 777 N. Jefferson St. Monday from Wauwatosa-based construction firm Selzer-Ornst Co. for an undisclosed price, according to Marnie Noel, vice president of asset management with J. Jeffers & Co.

The property is assessed by the city at $1.49 million.

The 19,000-square-foot building has about 7,000 square feet of vacant space available, including the garden level restaurant, which housed Dino’s Greek restaurant for nearly 20 years until Dino’s closed on Sunday.

“We love the look of the building,” Noel said. “The curb appeal, the double stairs, all of it is amazing. All of the tenants are creative-type groups and many have been in the building for more than 20 years, so the plan is to give the building some TLC and basic cosmetic work.”

Noel would like to lease the garden level to another retail tenant, preferably a restaurant serving coffee and breakfast.

“I would be open to talking to another bar, but it would be great to get a morning-geared tenant on the block,” Noel said.

The former mansion, known as the Matthew Keenan House, was built in 1860 for Keenan, a prominent businessman and civic leader, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. It is just the latest of a growing list of properties that Jeffers has acquired in Milwaukee.

In March, Jeffers purchased a 128-year-old four-story building, located at 518-22 N. Water St. for $1.4 million.

Jeffers has completed or is working on several historic building redevelopment projects in Milwaukee, including the Mitchell Building at 207 E. Michigan St. and the Mackie Building at 225 E. Michigan St.

He also plans to build a seven-story “mixed-use residential building” on a vacant lot on the block, which will be behind the 518-22 N. Water St. building.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities that fit the bill of being historic and activating blocks,” Noel said.

Jeffers & Co., led by Milwaukee real estate developer Josh Jeffers, is continuing his pattern of purchasing historic buildings in downtown Milwaukee.

777 N. Jefferson St. Photo by LoopNet

In his latest move, Jeffers purchased the 158-year-old four-story building at 777 N. Jefferson St. Monday from Wauwatosa-based construction firm Selzer-Ornst Co. for an undisclosed price, according to Marnie Noel, vice president of asset management with J. Jeffers & Co.

The property is assessed by the city at $1.49 million.

The 19,000-square-foot building has about 7,000 square feet of vacant space available, including the garden level restaurant, which housed Dino’s Greek restaurant for nearly 20 years until Dino’s closed on Sunday.

“We love the look of the building,” Noel said. “The curb appeal, the double stairs, all of it is amazing. All of the tenants are creative-type groups and many have been in the building for more than 20 years, so the plan is to give the building some TLC and basic cosmetic work.”

Noel would like to lease the garden level to another retail tenant, preferably a restaurant serving coffee and breakfast.

“I would be open to talking to another bar, but it would be great to get a morning-geared tenant on the block,” Noel said.

The former mansion, known as the Matthew Keenan House, was built in 1860 for Keenan, a prominent businessman and civic leader, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. It is just the latest of a growing list of properties that Jeffers has acquired in Milwaukee.

In March, Jeffers purchased a 128-year-old four-story building, located at 518-22 N. Water St. for $1.4 million.

Jeffers has completed or is working on several historic building redevelopment projects in Milwaukee, including the Mitchell Building at 207 E. Michigan St. and the Mackie Building at 225 E. Michigan St.

He also plans to build a seven-story “mixed-use residential building” on a vacant lot on the block, which will be behind the 518-22 N. Water St. building.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities that fit the bill of being historic and activating blocks,” Noel said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm