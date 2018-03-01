Jeffers buys G-Daddy’s BBC/Hotel Foster complex

A group of four buildings on one of the East Side’s most prominent corners has been sold to an affiliate of Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers.

Jeffers purchased the G-Daddy’s BBC and Hotel Foster buildings at 2012-2028 E. North Ave., from Sasha LLC for $1.5 million, according to state records. Sasha LLC is registered to Gary Johnson of Milwaukee.

The property is assessed by the city for $1.7 million.

The buildings were listed for sale in March of 2017. G-Daddy’s BBC, 2022 E. North Ave. closed in April 2017 after more than 20 years in business.

In addition to the property on North Avenue, Jeffers purchased the adjacent shopping center anchored by ATI Physical Therapy at 2326-2342 N. Farwell Ave. from Farwell Group LLP for $2.7 million.

Jeffers said he is planning an intensive historic rehab to the BBC building, similar to what he did to the Mackie Building in downtown Milwaukee. The 2,900-square-foot space that was Hotel Foster will likely be occupied by another bar or restaurant, Jeffers said.

The portion of the building that was the BBC bar will be renovated for a national or local retailer. Jeffers plans to remove the building’s awnings and bricked-in windows.

“We want to restore it back to the original storefront and street-facing facade,” Jeffers said. “This will allow a tremendous amount of light in.”

The 8,000 square feet on the second and third floors will be fully restored to expose ceiling heights and windows for a creative office space, Jeffers said.

“This building is located on main, and main and main of the East Side,” he said. “We’re really excited. We think this will be a high-impact, catalytic project that is just the thing to jump start activity on North Avenue.”

Jeffers has spent much of his career converting historic buildings into revitalized office and living spaces. He turned the Mackie Building from offices into apartments, and restored the adjacent Mitchell Building, 207 E. Michigan St.

Jeffers is currently working on several projects including redevelopment projects at the Milwaukee Athletic Club and St. James Episcopal Church and a new seven-story mixed-use building at 503-507 N. Broadway.