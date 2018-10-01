Jeffers adds to portfolio with purchase of Waukesha Industrial & Commerce Center

Multiple buildings include office and warehouse space

October 01, 2018, 11:06 AM

Milwaukee development firm, J. Jeffers & Co., has purchased the Waukesha Industrial & Commerce Center for $7.5 million.

Photo by Judson & Associates.

Joshua Jeffers, president and CEO of the company, announced the purchase Monday morning, saying more details would follow later this week.

The Waukesha Industrial & Commerce Center includes multiple buildings totaling about 150,000 square feet of flexible office and warehouse space at Highways 164 and 59.

The building addresses include 206, 300, 304, 400, 402, 404, & 406 Travis Lane; 2103 S. Grand Avenue and 2111 S. West Avenue.

While Jeffers typically specializes in purchasing and restoring historic buildings for multi-family dwellings or office space, his portfolio does include industrial properties.

In June 2017, Jeffers purchased a 156,159-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building at 2005 S. 54th St. in West Allis as an investment property.

 

News

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

