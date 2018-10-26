Jabari Parker sells Grafton home

Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker has sold his home in the Town of Grafton for $575,000, according to state records.

Spencer W. and Colleen Schultz purchased the 4,749-square-foot home on Marina Drive. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Parker bought the house in 2014 for $570,000.

In March 2017, Parker purchased a warehouse in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood for $325,000, which he planned to renovate and use for his residence. Parker still owns the one-story, 6,800-square-foot 107-year-old building.

Parker was drafted by the Bucks in 2014. He left Milwaukee as a free agent this year to return to his hometown to play for the Chicago Bulls.