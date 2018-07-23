Irgens planning two office buildings in East Mequon Corporate Park

Would be build on 9 acres along I-43

July 23, 2018, 12:01 PM

Irgens Partners LLC is planning two multi-tenant office buildings in the East Mequon Corporate Park, according to plans submitted to the city.

Rendering by Kahler Slater.

The project would be located on 9 acres at 12100 N. Corporate Parkway along I-43. The plan includes two 37,670-square-foot single-story office buildings.

There are 189 parking stalls proposed for each property.

If approved by the city of Mequon, construction will occur in phases, with the north building constructed first, according to plans submitted to the city.

Mark Irgens, CEO of Irgens Partners could not be reached for comment. The city of Mequon will consider the request on Monday.

Irgens is currently working on several projects including the Muir Woods Research & Technology Center, a three-story, 85,000-square-foot office building in the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa and The Corridor, a 66-acre mixed-use development along the north side of I-94 in Brookfield. The firm is also building the 25-story, $132.6 million BMO Harris Financial Center in downtown Milwaukee.

