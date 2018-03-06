iPic movie theater, bowling alley closing at Bayshore

Entertainment center closure is latest blow to Glendale mall

by

March 06, 2018, 3:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/ipic-movie-theater-bowling-alley-closing-at-bayshore/

iPic Entertainment will close its movie theater and bowling alley at Bayshore Town Center, dealing another blow to the struggling Glendale shopping center.

The company posted the news on its website.

“To our guests, effective Thursday, March 8, we will permanently close iPic Bayshore, including Big Daddy’s Brew + Que and Pinstrikes,” the site says. “We are honored to have served you and the Glendale community over the last decade.”

All tickets purchased for shows after March 7 will be refunded for the full price.

Earlier this year retailers J.Crew and Vera Bradley closed at the mall.

In December, Bayshore Town Center was acquired by New York-based AIG Global Real Estate Services in a deed in lieu of foreclosure transfer.

The 38.4 acre property, which includes the retail mall, apartments and office tenants, is valued at $97.4 million, according to the real estate transfer information filed with the state.

iPic Entertainment will close its movie theater and bowling alley at Bayshore Town Center, dealing another blow to the struggling Glendale shopping center.

The company posted the news on its website.

“To our guests, effective Thursday, March 8, we will permanently close iPic Bayshore, including Big Daddy’s Brew + Que and Pinstrikes,” the site says. “We are honored to have served you and the Glendale community over the last decade.”

All tickets purchased for shows after March 7 will be refunded for the full price.

Earlier this year retailers J.Crew and Vera Bradley closed at the mall.

In December, Bayshore Town Center was acquired by New York-based AIG Global Real Estate Services in a deed in lieu of foreclosure transfer.

The 38.4 acre property, which includes the retail mall, apartments and office tenants, is valued at $97.4 million, according to the real estate transfer information filed with the state.

Comments

  1. Steve Webb says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Not surprised at all. Too expensive, and they don’t sell tickets on Fandango. Marcus should step in and save it.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm