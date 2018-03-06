iPic movie theater, bowling alley closing at Bayshore

iPic Entertainment will close its movie theater and bowling alley at Bayshore Town Center, dealing another blow to the struggling Glendale shopping center.

The company posted the news on its website.

“To our guests, effective Thursday, March 8, we will permanently close iPic Bayshore, including Big Daddy’s Brew + Que and Pinstrikes,” the site says. “We are honored to have served you and the Glendale community over the last decade.”

All tickets purchased for shows after March 7 will be refunded for the full price.

Earlier this year retailers J.Crew and Vera Bradley closed at the mall.

In December, Bayshore Town Center was acquired by New York-based AIG Global Real Estate Services in a deed in lieu of foreclosure transfer.

The 38.4 acre property, which includes the retail mall, apartments and office tenants, is valued at $97.4 million, according to the real estate transfer information filed with the state.