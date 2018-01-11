Illinois company purchases 52 acres in Kenosha for future development

Site located just southeast of Amazon

January 11, 2018, 12:43 PM

An international freight company has purchased 52 acres of vacant land just southeast of the Amazon distribution plant in Kenosha.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Chicagoland DC 2014,  an affiliate of Pinnacle Realty Services. sold the property, at 10421-10501 38th St., to Multi-Trans Services Inc., an Illinois Corporation, for $1.9 million, according to state records.

“There has been exciting development along the I-94 corridor and I think this property has a lot of potential because of the current zoning and proximity to Amazon,” said Thomas Boyle, principal in Transwestern’s Rosemont, Illinois office who marketed the property.

The site is currently zoned and ready for immediate development. The new owner plans to hold this property for future development or seek built-to-suit opportunities.

Mark Baumhart, CCIM, of Arthur J. Rogers & Co. represented the buyer.

