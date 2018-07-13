Illinois-based beauty retailer opening Third Ward location

High-end beauty store Arch, is opening its first Milwaukee location in the Third Ward Neighborhood this fall.

Arch co-owners Betsy Branca, Emma Brearley and Cera Fass have leased the nearly 3,000-square-foot retail space on the ground floor of the Riverview Lofts building at 249 N. Water St. from Joseph Property Development.

Arch, which has locations in Chicago, Rockford and Madison, is a “luxury beauty boutique, specializing in make-up, eyebrows and hair blow-outs.

The owners of Arch could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Arch is a group of young, high-energy entrepreneurs,” said Nathan Bernstein, director of commercial real estate with Joseph Property Development. “We’re really excited because this is a perfect fit for that building and the Third Ward, which is only getting better.”

Arch will begin building out the space in August for a late September or early October opening, Bernstein said.

The space was formerly Free Bird Clothing and Home Trends, which closed this spring after about 18 months. Before that, it was the former Blush Beauty Boutique.