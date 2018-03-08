IKEA to open Oak Creek store on May 16

Wisconsin’s first IKEA store will open in Oak Creek at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, the company announced Thursday.

The 293,000-square-foot store will feature nearly 10,000 items, three model home interiors, 50 room settings, and a supervised children’s play area.

“We are thrilled by the construction progress to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by May,” said Samantha Gravina, store manager. “Besides furnishing our store, we are also focused on recruiting and training all of our coworkers joining the IKEA family.”

The store is being built on 29 acres at the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and Drexel Avenue on land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. It will anchor a larger, mixed-use development, although future tenants have not yet been announced.

The project has created more than 500 construction jobs and, once open, the store will employ approximately 300 people.