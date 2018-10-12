Housing market shows signs of cooling off

September sales down 6 percent

by

October 12, 2018, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/housing-market-shows-signs-of-cooling-off/

The Milwaukee-area housing market is showing signs that it is cooling off, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

A home for sale in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

Move-in ready homes priced below $300,000 and located in strong school districts are still selling quickly, but not as fervently as earlier in the year, said Mike Ruzicka, with GMAR.

Home sales in metropolitan Milwaukee were down 6 percent in the Milwaukee-area in September, according to GMAR.

“While the building blocks of the local economy and housing market are solid, there are some anecdotal reports of a cooling off in the market,” Ruzicka said. “Additionally, the number of communities defined as ‘hot markets’ (those with an increase in units sold, increased average sales price, and lower days on market) declined through the third quarter this year compared to the same period in 2017.

In 2017, there were 21 hot markets through the third quarter, this year there were only 13, according to GMAR. Most of the decline was due to a decrease in unit sales, possibly because of a lack of supply in the sub-$300,000 market.

Still, the third quarter of 2018 are still strong compared to the last decade. So far, 16,425 homes have been sold this year, down slightly, 0.2 percent, from last year. The totals through the third quarter for both 2017 and 2018 were the strongest this century. The next closest year was before the recession, in 2005, when 15,953 units sold, according to GMAR.

While new construction has improved since the recession, it is still lackluster, Ruzicka said.

“Foreclosures, which supplied thousands of homes after the recession began, have evaporated, and people are not moving out of their existing homes for a variety of reasons,” Ruzicka said.

In order to have enough homes to meet current demand the market would need to add 3,500 units to the current supply, which is a 50 percent increase over the 6,897 current listings in the market, Ruzicka said.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The Milwaukee-area housing market is showing signs that it is cooling off, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

A home for sale in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

Move-in ready homes priced below $300,000 and located in strong school districts are still selling quickly, but not as fervently as earlier in the year, said Mike Ruzicka, with GMAR.

Home sales in metropolitan Milwaukee were down 6 percent in the Milwaukee-area in September, according to GMAR.

“While the building blocks of the local economy and housing market are solid, there are some anecdotal reports of a cooling off in the market,” Ruzicka said. “Additionally, the number of communities defined as ‘hot markets’ (those with an increase in units sold, increased average sales price, and lower days on market) declined through the third quarter this year compared to the same period in 2017.

In 2017, there were 21 hot markets through the third quarter, this year there were only 13, according to GMAR. Most of the decline was due to a decrease in unit sales, possibly because of a lack of supply in the sub-$300,000 market.

Still, the third quarter of 2018 are still strong compared to the last decade. So far, 16,425 homes have been sold this year, down slightly, 0.2 percent, from last year. The totals through the third quarter for both 2017 and 2018 were the strongest this century. The next closest year was before the recession, in 2005, when 15,953 units sold, according to GMAR.

While new construction has improved since the recession, it is still lackluster, Ruzicka said.

“Foreclosures, which supplied thousands of homes after the recession began, have evaporated, and people are not moving out of their existing homes for a variety of reasons,” Ruzicka said.

In order to have enough homes to meet current demand the market would need to add 3,500 units to the current supply, which is a 50 percent increase over the 6,897 current listings in the market, Ruzicka said.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm