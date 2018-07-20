Historic Walker’s Point warehouses could become event center

Lindsay Building is one of neighborhood's largest properties

by

July 20, 2018, 12:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/historic-walkers-point-warehouses-could-become-event-center/

Two connected large warehouses, including the sprawling 126-year-old Lindsay Building, on South Second Street in Walker’s Point could become an event center under a proposal by the building’s owner.

The Lindsay Building

Brian Jost, has submitted an application with the city to convert the space at 118,126 and 160 S. Second St. The buildings have a combination of 340,000 square feet of space.

The warehouses will provide a historic site for event space rental, Jost said in document submitted to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

Activities held at the site could include art and other exhibits, conventions, corporate parties, winter farmers markets, weddings, church meetings, flea markets and conventions, according to Jost.

Food would be prepared off site. The buildings currently have a liquor license.

“We had a motorcycle show here that had attendees from Europe and Asia,” Jost said in documents submitted to the city. “It is expected that weddings will be a large portion of the activities here. Large businesses in Milwaukee have also approached us to host meeting space.”

The warehouses are located a half mile from the 100-room Iron Horse hotel and 1.8 miles from Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, which will have 500 rooms when the second tower is complete.

The buildings are also located near the Pritzlaff Building, 333 N. Plankinton Ave. which includes three banquet halls.

While the Lindsay Building has never been vacant, it is vastly underutilized. Built in 1892, the building was used for distributing agricultural equipment, binder twine, bicycles, buggies and sleighs, according to a real estate listing for the property in 2010.

It has been listed for sale several times in recent years, but has not been sold. Jost, who could not be reached for comment, owns several properties in Walker’s Point.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will consider Jost’s request on July 26.

