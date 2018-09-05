Historic Sentinel Building in downtown Milwaukee sold for $1.5 million

Buyer hoping to lease underutilized office building

September 05, 2018, 12:13 PM

A 10-story historic office building in downtown Milwaukee, that once housed the Milwaukee Sentinel newspaper was sold to an investor for $1.5 million.

The Sentinel Building, 225 E. Mason St., built in 1893, was sold by 225 East Mason Property LLC to Sentinel Suites LLC, according to state records. The sale was brokered in late August by MBH Investment Real Estate LLC.

The 31,848-square-foot office building is surrounded by three parking garages and is located on the new Milwaukee streetcar line.

“The amount of investment occurring within a one-block radius of the property attracted the buyer to this location, with significant new and ongoing improvements and developments occurring at the BMO Tower, Milwaukee Athletic Club, 250 Plaza and 700 North Water (future Drury Plaza Hotel),” said Matson Holbrook, principal of MBH Investment.

The site originally featured a three-story building occupied by The Sentinel newspaper beginning in 1864. As the newspaper grew in circulation, the current 10-story Sentinel Building was constructed to replace the smaller building in 1893. The newspaper continued to operate at the building until 1930.

Holbrook said the new owner will keep the building as an office building. The property is currently 51 percent occupied. The new owner will rebrand the building as Sentinel Suites and work to release the remaining space, Holbrook said.

