Historic Kenosha office building sold for $2.4 million

An underutilized historic office building in downtown Kenosha has been sold for $2.4 million, according to state records.

The seven-story building, located at 6150625 57th St. was sold by Glencoe, Illinois-based Kenosha National LLC to Historic 625 Building LLC.

Historic 625 Building LLC is registered to Muskego resident Thomas Kook. No further information could be immediately found about the buyer.

According to a property listing, the building is part of a larger portfolio that includes 14 buildings. The seller is registered to Paul McDonough, of Glencoe.

The 60,755-square-foot office building is about 45 percent occupied, according to Zohrab Khaligian, community development specialist with the city of Kenosha.

Tenants include an engineering firm, the administrative offices of the Kenosha Community Health Center, a private security firm and miscellaneous retail tenants who turn over often, Khaligian said.

In 2017, the city razed a five-story 55,275-square-foot parking structure that connected to the building with an overhead walkway.

Khaligian said a commercial real estate broker contacted the city about a client who was interested in the building after the structure was demolished, but he did not know the building had been purchased or who the buyer was.

Plans have not been submitted to the city for the property. If any exterior work is done to the building, it will need to be approved by the Kenosha Historic Commission.