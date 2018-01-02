Hello Falafel to become catering, event space for Odd Duck

Bay View restaurant will close on Saturday

January 02, 2018, 11:55 AM

The owners of Hello Falafel plan to close the Bay View restaurant at the end of the week with plans to convert it into a catering and private event space for their other restaurant, Odd Duck.

The Hello Falafel space at 2301 S. Howell Ave. will be converted into a catering and private event space for Odd Duck.

Ross Bachhuber and Melissa Buchholz, owners of Hello Falafel and Odd Duck, said the space at 2301 S. Howell Ave. will be tentatively be called Little Duck Kitchen when it reopens.

Buchholz said they are looking for a new home for Hello Falafel’s fast casual, Middle Eastern inspired concept. She said they might relocate to a neighborhood with a higher population density, possibly Milwaukee’s East Side or the Third Ward, or move into a food truck.

“Hello Falafel isn’t dead,” Buchholz said. “We love the plant-based menu and have many loyal customers, and are continuing to look for a new home for the concept.”

The last day of service at Hello Falafel will be Jan. 6.

The high demand for larger groups at Odd Duck, 2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and need for more space, prompted the decision, Bachhuber said.

“The proximity of the building to Odd Duck really drove our decision,” Buchholz said. “It’s only a block away, so it makes a lot of sense for us and for customers. We are very excited to see what we can do to expand Odd Duck’s offerings with this additional space.”

The former Hello Falafel space will be available for brunch, lunch or dinner parties for groups of 12 to 35 when it reopens. Off-site catering will also be available for parties of up to 150 people.

Possibilities for the re-opened space could include events, including beer dinners, paired wine tastings, community events, special brunches, pop-ups, collaboration events and classes, Bachhuber and Buchholz said.

