September 03, 2018, 2:01 AM

Owner/Developer: Commission Row LLC, Joseph Property Development LLC

Architect: James Piwoni of American Design Inc.

Contractor: N/A 

Costs: N/A     

Completed: Building constructed 1895; renovation and penthouse/parking garage addition 2009

Law firm Hansen Reynolds LLC recently relocated to an office space more than twice the size of its previous location.

The 11,052-square-foot office occupies the fourth-floor penthouse space of a 124-year-old building at 301 N. Broadway, just a couple blocks from its previous 5,000-square-foot space at The Landmark Building.

Growing since its 2010 founding from four attorneys to 19 attorneys and six staff members across four offices, Hansen Reynolds was ready for an expansion.

The penthouse and a parking garage were added to the building in 2009. Hansen Reynolds’ office previously housed software company Digital Measures, and all it needed was furniture and a new paint job before the law firm moved in May 1.

“We wanted to stay in the Third Ward because we thrive in unique, creative and vibrant surroundings,” said founder Tim Hansen.

The open concept office has communal areas, but also boasts individual offices for each attorney. One of the conference areas is a mock trial room with auditorium-style seats and a large display screen.

A 2,000-square-foot exterior deck wrapping around the south and east sides of the penthouse can be used for professional, social and philanthropic events.

Law firm Hansen Reynolds LLC recently relocated to an office space more than twice the size of its previous location.

The 11,052-square-foot office occupies the fourth-floor penthouse space of a 124-year-old building at 301 N. Broadway, just a couple blocks from its previous 5,000-square-foot space at The Landmark Building.

Growing since its 2010 founding from four attorneys to 19 attorneys and six staff members across four offices, Hansen Reynolds was ready for an expansion.

The penthouse and a parking garage were added to the building in 2009. Hansen Reynolds’ office previously housed software company Digital Measures, and all it needed was furniture and a new paint job before the law firm moved in May 1.

“We wanted to stay in the Third Ward because we thrive in unique, creative and vibrant surroundings,” said founder Tim Hansen.

The open concept office has communal areas, but also boasts individual offices for each attorney. One of the conference areas is a mock trial room with auditorium-style seats and a large display screen.

A 2,000-square-foot exterior deck wrapping around the south and east sides of the penthouse can be used for professional, social and philanthropic events.

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

How "well" is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

