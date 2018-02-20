Growing e-commerce firm to move from Racine to Pleasant Prairie

elmprovement LLC has doubled number of employees in last 12 months

February 20, 2018, 11:56 AM

Growing e-commerce firm, eImprovement LLC is relocating from Racine to Pleasant Prairie, where the company will lease 20,000 square feet of space in SuperValu’s office.

elmprovement LLC is the parent company of home improvement and lifestyle companies eFaucets.com of Racine and Denver-based KBExpress.com and Martz Supply. eFaucets.com is an online retailer of faucets, sinks, fixtures, and accessories for the kitchen and bathroom.

elmprovement LLC was founded in Racine in 2003 as a two-person start-up and has grown into a home improvement retailer with almost 100 employees.

The company will move from 4061 N. Main St. in Racine to 8401 W. 102nd St. in Pleasant Prairie at the end of February.

“I’m excited for our team to begin a new chapter,” said Parvez Patel, chairman of  eImprovement. “Over the past year, we’ve been adding to our team, and building the foundations to position ourselves for continued growth. Our new home is another part of the foundation, giving us room to continue to expand, and ensuring our team members have a fun, collaborative environment to work.”

eImprovement is moving into a new unit that is being created from open space within SuperValu.

Over the last year, eImprovement has roughly doubled in size, with employees from Milwaukee and Chicago. Finding a location close to I-94 was important to the company, Patel said.

“We have team members sharing cubes and working in former storage areas without windows,” Patel said. “Our current office simply does not meet our standards and limits our ability to recruit top talent in the competitive e-commerce industry.”

 

