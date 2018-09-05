Grocery store to open in Northwestern Mutual apartment tower

Madison-based Maurer’s Foods will open a grocery store in the ground floor of the 7Seventy7 building, the new 35-story luxury apartment building built by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. at 777 N. Van Buren St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The 10,500-square-foot Urban Market store will be a “full-service supermarket emphasizing fresh, responsibly sourced products” according to a news release. The store will offer a “full grocery selection, with the freshest produce, a wide selection of meats and seafood, an in-house bakery, a fresh deli and sushi bar, a large dairy and cheese assortment, frozen foods and other snacks and staples,” the release states. It will also feature chef-prepared meals, and will have in-store and outside patio seating, free parking, catering services and online ordering for pick-up and delivery.

The store, which will be Maurer’s Foods’ first location in the Milwaukee area, will open in early 2019.

It will be modeled after the company’s Fresh Madison Market store near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, owner Jeff Maurer said.

“We have a lot of experience operating full-service markets in high-density, urban areas, and we have a great idea of what people who live and work in downtown Milwaukee want and need from a neighborhood grocer,” Maurer said. “We think they’ll love everything Urban Market has to offer, from our competitive prices to our top-quality products, easy access and ‘restaurant within a store’ features. Urban Market will fill a big need in this vibrant, growing neighborhood, and we are delighted to move into 7Seventy7.”

The leasing deal for the store was brokered by CBRE. The space will be designed by Pewaukee-based Memhert Store Services.

7Seventy7 has 310 apartments, including 145 penthouse units. It opened earlier this summer and its apartments are more than 50 percent leased.