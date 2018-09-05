Grocery store to open in Northwestern Mutual apartment tower

Will be Maurer's Foods' first location in Milwaukee area

by

September 05, 2018, 11:23 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/grocery-store-to-open-in-new-northwestern-mutual-apartment-tower/

Madison-based Maurer’s Foods will open a grocery store in the ground floor of the 7Seventy7 building, the new 35-story luxury apartment building built by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. at 777 N. Van Buren St. in downtown Milwaukee.

7Seventy7

The 10,500-square-foot Urban Market store will be a “full-service supermarket emphasizing fresh, responsibly sourced products” according to a news release. The store will offer a “full grocery selection, with the freshest produce, a wide selection of meats and seafood, an in-house bakery, a fresh deli and sushi bar, a large dairy and cheese assortment, frozen foods and other snacks and staples,” the release states. It will also feature chef-prepared meals, and will have in-store and outside patio seating, free parking, catering services and online ordering for pick-up and delivery.

The store, which will be Maurer’s Foods’ first location in the Milwaukee area, will open in early 2019.

It will be modeled after the company’s Fresh Madison Market store near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, owner Jeff Maurer said.

“We have a lot of experience operating full-service markets in high-density, urban areas, and we have a great idea of what people who live and work in downtown Milwaukee want and need from a neighborhood grocer,” Maurer said. “We think they’ll love everything Urban Market has to offer, from our competitive prices to our top-quality products, easy access and ‘restaurant within a store’ features. Urban Market will fill a big need in this vibrant, growing neighborhood, and we are delighted to move into 7Seventy7.”

The leasing deal for the store was brokered by CBRE. The space will be designed by Pewaukee-based Memhert Store Services.

7Seventy7 has 310 apartments, including 145 penthouse units. It opened earlier this summer and its apartments are more than 50 percent leased.

Madison-based Maurer’s Foods will open a grocery store in the ground floor of the 7Seventy7 building, the new 35-story luxury apartment building built by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. at 777 N. Van Buren St. in downtown Milwaukee.

7Seventy7

The 10,500-square-foot Urban Market store will be a “full-service supermarket emphasizing fresh, responsibly sourced products” according to a news release. The store will offer a “full grocery selection, with the freshest produce, a wide selection of meats and seafood, an in-house bakery, a fresh deli and sushi bar, a large dairy and cheese assortment, frozen foods and other snacks and staples,” the release states. It will also feature chef-prepared meals, and will have in-store and outside patio seating, free parking, catering services and online ordering for pick-up and delivery.

The store, which will be Maurer’s Foods’ first location in the Milwaukee area, will open in early 2019.

It will be modeled after the company’s Fresh Madison Market store near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, owner Jeff Maurer said.

“We have a lot of experience operating full-service markets in high-density, urban areas, and we have a great idea of what people who live and work in downtown Milwaukee want and need from a neighborhood grocer,” Maurer said. “We think they’ll love everything Urban Market has to offer, from our competitive prices to our top-quality products, easy access and ‘restaurant within a store’ features. Urban Market will fill a big need in this vibrant, growing neighborhood, and we are delighted to move into 7Seventy7.”

The leasing deal for the store was brokered by CBRE. The space will be designed by Pewaukee-based Memhert Store Services.

7Seventy7 has 310 apartments, including 145 penthouse units. It opened earlier this summer and its apartments are more than 50 percent leased.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Who’s your financial concierge?
Who’s your financial concierge?

The benefits of private banking

by Amy Schneider

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Business Growth Strategies Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/06/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm