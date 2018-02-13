Grate Modern Mac and Cheese location to open in Greenfield

Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group will open a Grate Modern Mac & Cheese restaurant at the 84South mixed-use development in Greenfield.

The fast-casual eatery, which opened its first location last year in Menomonee Falls, serves a selection of signature and seasonal macaroni and cheese dishes, all made with Wisconsin-sourced dairy products and baked in a Bellingham, Wash.-based Wood Stone oven.

Grate’s new 2,600-square-foot location, to be located near South 84th Street and West Layton Avenue, is slated to open in May. It will operate daily for lunch and dinner, also offering online ordering, catering, delivery and take-out services.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to our first Grate Modern Mac & Cheese in Menomonee Falls,” said Abby Hansen, vice president of marketing at Roaring Fork. “We’ve received so much encouraging feedback, and we look forward to bringing our twist on traditional macaroni and cheese to a new community in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Roaring Fork Restaurant Group was founded in 1998 and is also the largest Qdoba Mexican Eats franchise owner in the U.S., with 56 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa, according to its website.